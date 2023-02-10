IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Super Bowl sandwich showdown: Kansas City burnt ends vs. Philly cheesesteaks

Serve these super sandwiches to win over any football fan — no matter which team they're rooting for.

Super Bowl eats: Cheesesteaks and burnt ends sandwiches

By Matt Abdoo

Super Bowl Sunday is just days away! Some people get excited for the game, others for the commercials or halftime show, but we're looking forward to the food. In honor of the year's biggest match up, chef Matt Abdoo is making the most famous sandwiches from each team's home city. He shows us how to make smoky Kansas City-style burnt end sandwiches in honor of the Chiefs and iconic Philadelphia cheesesteaks as an homage to the Eagles.

Philly Cheesesteak
This sandwich is the most iconic dish in all of Philly! I love the debate that surrounds it for which restaurant makes it best. But if you can't make it to the City of Brotherly Love to get an authentic cheesesteak, this homemade version will satisfy your cravings ... and then some.

Kansas City-Style Burnt End Sandwich
I love this recipe because not only is it one of the most recognized bites in barbecue, but it is undeniably delicious! The crispy, smoky bits of brisket burst with flavor, thanks to barbecue sauce and an all-purpose barbecue seasoning. Plus, I like enjoying burnt ends on a sandwich because it makes them even easier to eat while watching the Super Bowl.

