Celebrate Super Bowl Sunday with wings, crab dip and cheesy sausage balls

/ Source: TODAY
By Michelle Weaver

Super Bowl Sunday is only days away! Chef Michelle Weaver is visiting the TODAY kitchen to cook up some terrific tailgating snacks for the big game. She shows us how to make pimento cheese and sausage balls, spicy deviled crab dip and grilled chicken wings with white barbecue sauce.

Get The Recipe

Pimento Cheese-Sausage Balls

Michelle Weaver

These spicy bites are sure to disappear fast! They're great for game-day but make a pleasant addition to any appetizer spread.

Get The Recipe

Grilled Chicken Wings with Alabama White Sauce

Michelle Weaver

This recipe was inspired by the wings at Big Bob Gibson BBQ in my hometown Decatur, Alabama. White barbecue sauce is a North Alabama tradition dating back to 1925 and one of my favorites to serve with smoky grilled wings.

Get The Recipe

Deviled Crab Dip

Michelle Weaver

I love this recipe because it takes the fresh flavor of crab and ups the ante with spicy jalapeños, a creamy cheese sauce and zesty spices. It comes together very quickly, too. You just mix it, bake it and serve.

Michelle Weaver