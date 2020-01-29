Celebrate Super Bowl Sunday with wings, crab dip and cheesy sausage balls

Super Bowl Sunday is only days away! Chef Michelle Weaver is visiting the TODAY kitchen to cook up some terrific tailgating snacks for the big game. She shows us how to make pimento cheese and sausage balls, spicy deviled crab dip and grilled chicken wings with white barbecue sauce.

These spicy bites are sure to disappear fast! They're great for game-day but make a pleasant addition to any appetizer spread.

This recipe was inspired by the wings at Big Bob Gibson BBQ in my hometown Decatur, Alabama. White barbecue sauce is a North Alabama tradition dating back to 1925 and one of my favorites to serve with smoky grilled wings.

I love this recipe because it takes the fresh flavor of crab and ups the ante with spicy jalapeños, a creamy cheese sauce and zesty spices. It comes together very quickly, too. You just mix it, bake it and serve.

