Serve Cuban-inspired nachos, soda-glazed wings and more for the Super Bowl

Super Bowl LV is this Sunday, which means we're only days away from finding out whether the Kansas City Chiefs or Tampa Bay Buccaneers will bring home the win! To celebrate the big game, Tampa native Rosana Rivera and Kansas City native Shanita McAfee-Bryant are cooking up four recipes inspired by their teams for our final installment of TODAY Food Loves Football.

In honor of Tampa's Cuban heritage and tropical flair, Rivera is making Cuban-Style Nachos and Guava-Glazed Chicken Wings. As a tribute to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' well-documented love of ketchup on steak, Bryant's whipping up Seared Rib-eye Sliders with Crispy Mashed Potatoes in addition to Soda Pop-Glazed Chicken Wings.

Anyone who loves a good Cubano sandwich with Swiss cheese, salami, ham, cheese and Dijon mustard will love these nachos. This Super Bowl-friendly dish is the ultimate finger food with all the flavors of Tampa's Cubano heritage.

"I love this recipe because it represents my hometown of Tampa, site of Super Bowl LV," said Rivera. The glaze is sweet, smoky with a bit of that tropical heat everyone loves about the sunshine state. She was first inspired to create this recipe by TODAY's Super Bowl Snack-It Bracket, wanting to showcase authentic Tampa flavors.

McAfee-Bryant said that rib-eye is her favorite cut of steak, but cooks at home can feel free to use whichever cut they prefer. To make it Mahomes-style, the self-proclaimed "meat and potatoes girl" added her homemade ketchup, which has a flavor profile that "hits a little different!" she said. "Now, if you are going to have steak, you also have to have potatoes. And every potato needs truffle salt!"

"Soda holds a special place in my heart as a Midwestern girl," said McAfee-Bryant. "Any soda works to help give the glaze that added sweetness." When combined with sharper flavors like mustard and spicy ginger, the soda creates a perfectly balanced coating for chicken wings.