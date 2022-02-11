Super Bowl LVI menu: Cincinnati chili, fried chicken, beef birria and more

Food and football are always a winning pair, and former NFL player-turned-chef Derrell Smith is an expert in both arenas! He's joining TODAY to share a few of his favorite game-day recipes for the biggest sporting event of the season: Super Bowl LVI. For the Cincinnati Bengals, he whips up Cincinnati-style chili and serve it four ways — on its own, over spaghetti, in enchiladas or on a hot dog — plus buckeye-flavored doughnut holes and Barberton-style fried chicken; for the LA Rams, he makes Korean barbecue pulled chicken sandwiches and beef birria over pasta.

This chili is simple, filling and the perfect meal before playing — or while watching — a football game. It's great to serve on its own, over a plate of spaghetti, rolled up in cheesy enchiladas or on top of a hot dog.

These sweet bites are a playful twist on the classic peanut butter and chocolate buckeye candy. Fluffy fried doughnut holes are coated in a smooth, buttery, rich chocolate coating and covered in crunchy peanut pieces.

This recipe reminds me of Shake 'n Bake chicken commercials when I was a kid. It's a fun one to get the kids involved with, since there's lots to be measured and mixed. The finished product is deliciously crispy chicken in a spiced hot sauce and served with a tangy yogurt dip on the side.

To me, this is the ultimate tailgate food. Chicken always seems to be a crowd-favorite when it comes to meat. The pulled chicken holds on so well to the sweet and sticky barbecue sauce, while the coleslaw adds bright flavor and crunch.

Birria is hot right now — and with this simple recipe, you won't need to travel to get it. In this recipe, a slow cooker does most of the work. All you have to do is a little prep and then savor the delicious results.

