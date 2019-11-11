Make-Ahead Monday: Sunny Anderson turns roasted potatoes into 3 easy dishes

Cold evenings call for warm comfort food. Versatile potatoes are just the thing to add to any hearty. Food Network star and cookbook author Sunny Anderson makes spectacular spuds the star of three different delicious dishes. She shows us how to make roasted rosemary and thyme potatoes, potato cottage pie with beef and mini baked potato ramekins with cheddar cheese.

I love recipes with just a few ingredients and this is one of my all-time favorites. With just potatoes, a sprinkle of salt, fresh rosemary, thyme and a drizzle of olive oil, you've got a flavorful, crispy side that pairs perfectly with almost any main dish.

It doesn't get more comforting than savory beef and hearty potatoes all baked into a cozy casserole. Cottage pie makes great use of leftover veggies and potatoes, is so easy to prepare and the whole family will be happy to eat it.

Potatoes and cheese are a match made in culinary heaven! In this recipe, sharp cheddar gets paired with crisp roasted potatoes in a creamy sauce to make the most delicious gratin you've ever tasted. And to top it off, I use crispy bacon and crunchy scallions.

If you like those perfect potato recipes, you should also try these: