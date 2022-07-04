IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Sunny Anderson bakes short ribs and spoonbread for the 4th of July

Make space on grill by making ribs and spoonbread in the oven.
By Sunny Anderson

Celebrity chef and television personality Sunny Anderson is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a couple of her go-to entertaining recipes for the Fourth of July. She shows us how to make sweet and spicy short ribs in the oven and spoonbread with chiles and chorizo.

Honey Barbecue Oven Short Ribs
This recipe provides the simplest way to fall-off-the-bone ribs in the oven. I love the meatiness of short ribs; you get more bang for your buck. I also love eating with my hands, so anytime I can do that, it's a bonus.

Tex-Mex Spoonbread
This amplified cornbread recipe is a showstopper for a gathering, and it allows me to use a can of red and green chiles, which always reminds me of Texas and its queso.

