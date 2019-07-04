Summer entertaining savant Sunny Anderson is stopping by TODAY to share a few of her most fun and flavorful recipes for the Fourth of July. She shows us how to make garlicky Parmesan crinkle fries, set up a DIY mix-and-match burger bar and blend up a sweet and nutty PB&J milkshake.

The Food Network star joins TODAY to demonstrate how to make the perfect all-American burger and garlic parmesan fries to wow your party guests.

I love setting up a burger bar for backyard cookouts! It lets guests customize their burger to their tastes and explore a wide range of ingredients and flavors.

With just a few simple ingredients, frozen fries get a serious flavor upgrade. Fresh parsley, garlic and Parmesan give them an Italian twist that's absolutely irresistible.

Over-the-top shakes are having a moment in the restaurant scene, but they're so easy to make right at home. Just blend up your favorite ice cream with milk and mix-ins then pile on the toppings!

