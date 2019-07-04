Get the latest from TODAY

/ Source: TODAY
By Sunny Anderson

Summer entertaining savant Sunny Anderson is stopping by TODAY to share a few of her most fun and flavorful recipes for the Fourth of July. She shows us how to make garlicky Parmesan crinkle fries, set up a DIY mix-and-match burger bar and blend up a sweet and nutty PB&J milkshake.

Sunny Anderson's Ultimate Burger Bar
Sunny Anderson's Ultimate Burger Bar

Sunny Anderson

I love setting up a burger bar for backyard cookouts! It lets guests customize their burger to their tastes and explore a wide range of ingredients and flavors.

Sunny Anderson's Easy Garlic-Parmesan Crinkle Fries
Sunny Anderson's Easy Garlic-Parmesan Crinkle Fries

Sunny Anderson

With just a few simple ingredients, frozen fries get a serious flavor upgrade. Fresh parsley, garlic and Parmesan give them an Italian twist that's absolutely irresistible.

Sunny Anderson's Chocolate PB&J Shake
Sunny Anderson's Chocolate PB&J Shake

Sunny Anderson

Over-the-top shakes are having a moment in the restaurant scene, but they're so easy to make right at home. Just blend up your favorite ice cream with milk and mix-ins then pile on the toppings!

Sunny Anderson