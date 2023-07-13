Sunny Anderson keeps summer entertaining simple with sesame chicken and couscous salad

Chef, cookbook author and television personality Sunny Anderson is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to prepare a couple of her go-to recipes for easy summer entertaining. She shows us how to make baked sesame chicken and veggie-filled couscous salad.

This dish is a fun play on pasta salad. The tender couscous gets tossed with a citrusy vinaigrette that brings it brightness, while fresh veggies add a pleasant crunch and aromatic herbs provide a pop of freshness.

Sesame chicken is a deliciously indulgent dish. Here, the takeout classic gets lightened up by skipping the breading and frying. The sauce doubles as a marinade and glaze to add maximum flavor and sticky sweetness, while baking the chicken gives it a crispy finish.

