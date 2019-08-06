Celebrity chef Anne Burrell is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her favorite summer entertaining recipes. She shows us how to make Italian chicken Milanese, tomato salad with goat cheese and olive oil cake with blueberry sauce.

Anything that is breaded and fried is delicious in my book, texturally there is just so much involved! The juicy chicken and crispy crust are a perfect pairing.

There is nothing better than summer tomato season. These tomatoes are the crescendo of what mother nature has been working on all season long! Pairing the sweet and tart tomatoes with creamy and tangy goat cheese makes this salad really exceptional.

I love cake, and this one especially great because it's not super sweet and you get the beautiful green grassy olive oil flavor in conjunction with seasonal summer fruit.

If you like those summery recipes, you should also try these: