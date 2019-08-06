Get the latest from TODAY

By Anne Burrell

Celebrity chef Anne Burrell is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her favorite summer entertaining recipes. She shows us how to make Italian chicken Milanese, tomato salad with goat cheese and olive oil cake with blueberry sauce.

Anne Burrell's Chicken Milanese

Anne Burrell

Anything that is breaded and fried is delicious in my book, texturally there is just so much involved! The juicy chicken and crispy crust are a perfect pairing.

Anne Burrell's Heirloom Tomato Salad

Anne Burrell

There is nothing better than summer tomato season. These tomatoes are the crescendo of what mother nature has been working on all season long! Pairing the sweet and tart tomatoes with creamy and tangy goat cheese makes this salad really exceptional.

Anne Burrell's Olive Oil Cake with Blueberry Sauce and Peaches

Anne Burrell

I love cake, and this one especially great because it's not super sweet and you get the beautiful green grassy olive oil flavor in conjunction with seasonal summer fruit.

