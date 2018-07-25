Nothing says summer like fresh fish tacos and a sparkling citrus cocktail

share tweet email

Bestselling cookbook author Daphne Oz is joining the TODAY Food team to share her favorite healthy summer recipe. She shows us how to make fresh fish tacos with creamy chipotle coleslaw, plus a simple citrusy cocktail to serve alongside.

"This is the homemade version of the kind of comfort food I love," says Oz. These tacos are filling but won't weigh you down. Feel free to add guacamole and salsa for extra deliciousness."

Citrus Sparkler

"A tequila cocktail is the perfect accompaniment for crunchy fish tacos," she says. "This one features fresh citrus juices and sweet agave to compliment the creamy texture and spicy flavor of the slaw."

Ingredients

Smoky chipotle powder, salt and sugar, mixed

Tequila

Freshly squeezed lime juice

Orange juice

Agave syrup

Ice

Seltzer

Method

1. Pour the chipotle mixture onto a shallow plate in an even layer. Add a rim to the glass by coating with lime juice and then dipping in the chipotle mixture.

2. In a cocktail shaker, combine the tequila, citrus juices and agave with ice and shake to combine.

3. Fill the rimmed glass with ice, pour in the shaken cocktail, top with seltzer and serve.

If you like those fresh warm-weather recipes, you should also try these: