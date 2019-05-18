Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 18, 2019, 11:52 AM UTC / Source: TODAY By Mary Giuliani

Mary Giuliani, gourmet caterer to the stars and author of "Tiny Hot Dogs: A Memoir in Small Bites," is on the plaza cooking up hand-held summery snacks for easy outdoor entertaining. She shows us how to make Caesar salad spring rolls, a deviled egg bar, grilled pigs in a blanket, beer-infused paloma cocktails and mini brie bites with grilled peaches.

Pack all the creamy, cheesy flavor and crisp crunch of Caesar salad into an easy-to-eat bite. Top with crumbled pancetta, Parmesan cheese or crushed croutons on top for flavor and garnish.

Deviled Egg Bar

Vegan mayo makes these deviled delights safer to sit out at room temperature. Set out a variety of seasoning so guests can customize them to their taste.

Ingredients

10 hard-boiled eggs, peeled and halved

1/2 cup vegan mayonnaise

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Cayenne pepper, mustard powder, tarragon, chives, salt and pepper, to serve

Method

Scoop yolks out of the hard-boiled eggs and place in a bowl in bowl with the vegan mayo, mustard, vinegar, garlic, salt and pepper. Mash together until smooth. Fill the hollows in the eggs white halves with the yolk mixture. Serve with cayenne pepper, mustard powder, tarragon, chives, salt and pepper.

Grilled Pigs in a Blanket

No need to heat up the house on a hot day. Leave the even off and keep all your cooking outdoors with these classic party bites made on the grill.

Ingredients

1 package frozen pigs in a blanket (about 24 pieces)

Butter, melted

Ketchup and mustard, to serve

Method

Preheat grill to medium-high heat. Place the pigs in a blanket on a small baking sheet and brush with melted butter. Place the pigs in a blanket directly on the grill. Turn a few times to make the sure dogs cook evenly. Remove from baking sheet when fully cooked (about 10 minutes). Serve with mustard and ketchup.

Mini Brie Bites with Balsamic and Grilled Peaches

This mini grilled appetizer takes all the warm, melty goodness of baked brie and packs into a party-perfect bite.

Ingredients

12 mini bries

Phyllo sheets

Egg wash

Melted butter

4 fresh peaches, halved and pitted

1/2 cup olive oil

1/2 cup balsamic vinegar

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

Preheat grill to medium-high heat. Wrap the mini bries in phyllo dough and seal with egg wash. Brush the wrapped bries with melted butter. Place on the grill and cook about 10 minutes or until cheese starts to get drippy. Place the peach halves in bowl with the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Place the peches on the grill and cook about 5 minutes until grill marks appear. Remove and dress with 1/2 cup balsamic vinegar. Dice and serve on top of mini grilled bries.

Beerlomas

Beerlomas are the perfect sippers for a warm summer day or evening. The sudsy beer, sweet agave and tart grapefruit juice keep this cocktail cool and refreshing.

Ingredients

1 part tequila

1 part fresh grapefruit juice

1 teaspoons agave syrup

1/2 Montauk Summer Ale beer

Method