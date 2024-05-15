Whip up two kid-approved, summer recipes packed with nutrients

Dawn Russell, health advocate and founder of 8Greens, is joining the TODAY Food team for this week's Wellness Wednesday to share two of her favorite good-for-you recipes she says help curb sugar cravings. She shows us how to make a cool, creamy no-cook cucumber soup with fresh herbs, and no-sugar-added banana and oat cookies with dried fruit and crunchy nuts.

This no-cook soup is super easy, delicious and family approved (everyone in my family had three bowls each of this soup!). With its chilled temp and creamy consistency, you can serve it in a bowl or just sip it out of a mug. Also, it packs plenty of healthy ingredients: Avocado is rich in fiber and healthy fats, Greek yogurt brings probiotics, and many more.

These cookies swap out the usual sugary ingredients for healthier yet tasty options. This is the first healthy cookie in the world that I've seen my kids inhale. Not only is there no sugar added, but they are also packed with fiber, antioxidants, protein and greens. Making them is a fun activity you can do with your kids, too.

If you like those healthy recipes, you should also try these: