Celebrate summer Southern-style with sweet shrimp and grilled watermelon

New Orleans chef Michael Gulotta is joining the TODAY Food team to share two of his Southern-inspired summer recipes. He shoes us how to make sautéed Gulf shrimp with fresh tomatoes and grilled watermelon with feta cheese.

"I love this recipe because it is a fast and easy dish that is refreshingly satisfying and bursting with bright flavors," says Gulotta.

"The smoky char of the grill brings out a richness to typically light watermelon. The crunchy nuts, salty feta, zesty lemon and cool mint enhance the fruit's newly found bold taste."

