Celebrate summer Southern-style with sweet shrimp and grilled watermelon

New Orleans chef Michael Gulotta is joining the TODAY Food team to share two of his Southern-inspired summer recipes. He shoes us how to make sautéed Gulf shrimp with fresh tomatoes and grilled watermelon with feta cheese.

Gulf Shrimp with Summer Tomatoes, Basil and Ginger
"I love this recipe because it is a fast and easy dish that is refreshingly satisfying and bursting with bright flavors," says Gulotta.

Grilled Watermelon with Feta Cheese, Balsamic and Mint
"The smoky char of the grill brings out a richness to typically light watermelon. The crunchy nuts, salty feta, zesty lemon and cool mint enhance the fruit's newly found bold taste."

