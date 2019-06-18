Elizabeth Heiskell of The Debutante Farmer is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her favorite warm-weather recipes. She shows us how to make fresh shrimp rolls, Asian-inspired slaw and brownie ice cream sandwiches.

I love making shrimp rolls because they have all of the fresh, summery, seafood flavors as a lobster roll but are a lot less expensive to make. Plus, shrimp is more readily available than lobster, but still just as delicious. You can also make this salad with crab.

The fresh herbs in this dish take a boring side to a true showstopper! The crisp cabbage, fresh veggies and toasted nuts make this the crunchiest cabbage you've ever tasted.

This fantastic frozen treat combines chewy, chocolaty brownies and cool, creamy ice cream into an easy-to-eat dessert sandwich. They can be made ahead which means they save time if you're entertaining for a large crowd. You can also customize them with your favorite ice cream.

