/ Source: TODAY
By Elizabeth Heiskell

Elizabeth Heiskell of The Debutante Farmer is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her favorite warm-weather recipes. She shows us how to make fresh shrimp rolls, Asian-inspired slaw and brownie ice cream sandwiches.

Summer Shrimp Rolls
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Elizabeth Heiskell

I love making shrimp rolls because they have all of the fresh, summery, seafood flavors as a lobster roll but are a lot less expensive to make. Plus, shrimp is more readily available than lobster, but still just as delicious. You can also make this salad with crab.

Asian-Style Slaw
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Elizabeth Heiskell

The fresh herbs in this dish take a boring side to a true showstopper! The crisp cabbage, fresh veggies and toasted nuts make this the crunchiest cabbage you've ever tasted.

Chewy Brownie Ice Cream Sandwiches
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Elizabeth Heiskell

This fantastic frozen treat combines chewy, chocolaty brownies and cool, creamy ice cream into an easy-to-eat dessert sandwich. They can be made ahead which means they save time if you're entertaining for a large crowd. You can also customize them with your favorite ice cream.

Elizabeth Heiskell