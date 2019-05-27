Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 27, 2019, 12:48 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Anthony Scotto

Anthony Scotto, of Fresco by Scotto restaurant in New York City, is joining TODAY to share a few of his go-to Italian recipes for easy summer entertaining. He shows us how to make beer-marinated grilled chicken, pasta salad with tuna and potato salad with peas.

I love this pasta salad because it's bursting with freshness. The summery vegetables add satisfying crunch while the zesty dressing adds tangy flavor.

Marinating chicken in beer makes it extra tender and juicy. It also lets the bold spices and aromatics soak deep into the meat for added flavor.

Using two kinds of potatoes is just the start of what makes this potato salad special. It also features crunchy carrots and celery, fresh scallions and the rich texture of chopped hard-boiled eggs.

