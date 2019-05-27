Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Anthony Scotto

Anthony Scotto, of Fresco by Scotto restaurant in New York City, is joining TODAY to share a few of his go-to Italian recipes for easy summer entertaining. He shows us how to make beer-marinated grilled chicken, pasta salad with tuna and potato salad with peas.

Get The Recipe

Cold Pasta Salad with Tuna, Vegetables and Herb Vinaigrette

Anthony Scotto

I love this pasta salad because it's bursting with freshness. The summery vegetables add satisfying crunch while the zesty dressing adds tangy flavor.

Get The Recipe

Beer-Marinated Grilled Chicken

Anthony Scotto

Marinating chicken in beer makes it extra tender and juicy. It also lets the bold spices and aromatics soak deep into the meat for added flavor.

Using two kinds of potatoes is just the start of what makes this potato salad special. It also features crunchy carrots and celery, fresh scallions and the rich texture of chopped hard-boiled eggs.

If you like those summery recipes, you should also try these:

Heirloom Tomato and Watermelon Salad with Buffalo Mozzarella
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Get The Recipe

Heirloom Tomato and Watermelon Salad with Buffalo Mozzarella

Ed Brown
Pork Tenderloin and Spinach Salad with Pickled Peaches
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Pork Tenderloin and Spinach Salad with Pickled Peaches

Chris Lilly
Anthony Scotto