Dip, dip, hooray! Make golden whipped feta and everything bagel dip

Chef, entertaining expert and TV show host Elena Besser is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her favorite for summer entertaining. She shows us how to make salty and savory everything bagel dip and creamy feta dip with honey and sun-dried tomatoes.

Everything bagels are so delicious I wish I could eat them any day and at any time. This recipe is a way to provide everything bagel goodness in dip form. It comes together so easily and packs a serious punch of flavor. Feel free to omit the capers and scallions if you want to keep the recipe as simple as possible.

When I first interviewed to cook at Lilia, Missy Robbins' highly acclaimed restaurant in Brooklyn, New York, her sheep's milk agnolotti with saffron, sun-dried tomatoes and honey was the dish that solidified my desire to work there. The recipe combines so many diverse flavors that excites the taste buds with every bite. This dip is inspired by Missy's agnolotti dish. I use turmeric instead of saffron to make the recipe more accessible but still provide that stunning golden color. If you can't make it to Lilia, this is a great way to experience its award-winning flavors at home!

