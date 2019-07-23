Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Matt Abdoo

Chef, restaurateur and regular TODAY guest Matt Abdoo is visiting the TODAY kitchen to share a few of his favorite summer entertaining recipes. He shows us how to make marinated steaks with arugula salad, cast iron peach and strawberry crumble and barbecue sweet potato wedges with homemade dipping sauces.

Italian Marinated London Broil with Arugula Salad
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Italian Marinated London Broil with Arugula Salad

Matt Abdoo

I love grilled steak in the summer! This is a great way to change it up and add flavor using a less expensive cut of beef.

Barbecue Sweet Potato Wedges
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Barbecue Sweet Potato Wedges

Matt Abdoo

The sweet potato and all-purpose barbecue seasoning are just a match made in heaven. These fries also give a vegetarian option a very recognizable barbecue flavor.

Cast-Iron Peach and Strawberry Crumble
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Cast-Iron Peach and Strawberry Crumble

Matt Abdoo

Peaches in the summer are one of my favorite things to eat! This recipe is easy and great especially because you can make it the day before.

If you like those summery recipes, you should also try these:

Avocado & Red Onion Salad
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Get The Recipe

Avocado & Red Onion Salad

Alejandra Ramos
S'mores Mess
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

S'mores Mess

Anna Helm Baxter
Matt Abdoo