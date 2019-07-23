Chef, restaurateur and regular TODAY guest Matt Abdoo is visiting the TODAY kitchen to share a few of his favorite summer entertaining recipes. He shows us how to make marinated steaks with arugula salad, cast iron peach and strawberry crumble and barbecue sweet potato wedges with homemade dipping sauces.

I love grilled steak in the summer! This is a great way to change it up and add flavor using a less expensive cut of beef.

The sweet potato and all-purpose barbecue seasoning are just a match made in heaven. These fries also give a vegetarian option a very recognizable barbecue flavor.

Peaches in the summer are one of my favorite things to eat! This recipe is easy and great especially because you can make it the day before.

