Chef John Seymour of Sweet Chick in New York City is joining TODAY to share a few of his favorite summer brunch recipes. He shows us how to make crispy fried chicken, apple pie waffles and a refreshing pear cocktail.

Every bite of this crispy chicken is juicy and flavorful. Brining the chicken overnight gives the spices a chance to get deep into the meat.

Who says you can't have dessert in the morning? This pie-inspired waffle brings the warm spices and sweet fruit flavor of all-American apple pie to the breakfast table.

Last Day of Summer Cocktail

This cocktail will keep you cool in the warm weather months until the very last day of summer.

Ingredients

3¼ cups tequila

2 cups prickly pear purée

1¾ cups freshly squeezed lime juice

1/2 cup spiced pear liquor

Ice

Method

Combine and stir in a large punch container without ice. If ice is desired, eliminate specs of cold water and pour over fresh ice.

