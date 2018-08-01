Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

Make magic out of summer blueberries with mermaid cupcake cones and mini pastry tarts

Turn fresh summer blueberries into kid-friendly treats with homemade pastry tarts and mermaid cupcake cones.
by Brandi Milloy / / Source: TODAY

TODAY Tastemaker and food expert Brandi Milloy is stopping by to share two of her best blueberry-filled recipes. She shows us how to make homemade pastry tarts stuffed with fresh blueberry jam and blueberry swirled mermaid cupcake cones.

Mini Homemade Blueberry Pastry Tarts

Brandi Milloy

"This recipe is a great way to use up any super ripe fruit and tastes way better than the store bought treat," says Milloy. "Plus, by adding a few elevated touches, it takes this childhood classic to next-level luxury."

Mermaid Cupcake Cones

Brandi Milloy

"This recipe is beyond adorable and totally Instagram worthy! But, the best part is these cute cupcakes are not difficult to make."

Get The Recipe

Get The Recipe

