"Green Eggs and Ham" was first published in 1960 and it's since become one of the most popular children's books in the world. Yet, for some reason, the dish itself hasn't quite caught on among mainstream eateries ... until now.

Nearly 60 years after the Dr. Seuss classic hit shelves, Subway has decided to make a sandwich with — you guessed it! — ham topped with eggs that have green yolks.

The sandwich looks about as wacky as one would expect but, for many, it's likely to make their foodie dreams from childhood come true.

The new creation is being launched in partnership with the new Netflix series, "Green Eggs and Ham," which premieres on Friday.

The sandwich, which will only be available in New York City and Los Angeles, features Subway’s exclusive “green" eggs — the yellows in the fast-food egg patties have been dyed green with spinach (Subway would not confirm whether any artificial food coloring was used) — sliced deli ham, American cheese, guacamole, fresh spinach and sliced tomatoes piled on Italian bread.

Subway may be giving the vibrant dish a new look in sandwich form, but home cooks have been experimenting with the idea of green eggs and ham for years.

I do so like Green eggs and ham! pic.twitter.com/km88PSDtdo — David Pearce (@DavidPearceMo) March 17, 2018

Celebrity chef Rachael Ray even got in on the colorful action in 2017.

Breakfast, Lunch or Dinner: Green Eggs and Ham on today's show. pic.twitter.com/Z8JJQpM1hI — rachael ray (@rachaelray) October 16, 2017

This week in Los Angeles, Dr. Seuss fans will be able to enjoy a themed pop-up experience on Friday that features a Hambulance (basically an ambulance with a giant green ham on top) delivering samples of the new sandwich to guests.

The Hambulance will also be making several stops in various cities across the U.S. through the end of the month. Phoenix, New Orleans, Atlanta and New York City are all on the list. Subway says the Hambulance will also be bringing some "joy" to those who find it in the form of Subway gift cards.

The Green Eggs and Ham Sandwich will available for a limited time through Jan. 1 at participating Subway restaurants in Los Angeles and New York City while supplies last.