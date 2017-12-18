Subway is bringing back its $5 footlong — but not everyone is happy

share tweet pin email

During a busy shopping season where we’re all looking for a great deal wherever we can find it, Subway is bringing back an old favorite — but not everyone is singing with glee.

As fast food chains clamor to give customers more value for their dollar (McDonald’s is bringing back its popular dollar menu and Taco Bell just announced a slew of dollar deals rolling out in 2018), sandwich chain Subway has announced the return of their ever-popular $5 footlong promotion.

But a lot franchise owners say they aren't interested in participating.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link $6 footlongs? Subway increasess the price of their $5 footlongs Play Video - 0:22 $6 footlongs? Subway increasess the price of their $5 footlongs Play Video - 0:22

Subway's $5 footlong sandwich deal first launched in Miami in 2004 and became a huge hit nationally years later as customers continued to seek out better deals on quick meals. The original deal featured a daily selection of 12-inch subs for just $5, but it was discontinued last year and replaced with a $6 deal ... that just wasn't as popular with consumers — hey, those dollars add up!

Now, Subway is going back to the original $5 footlong offering to woo back business amid steeper competition from other chains offering dollar deals.

However, though the deal has always been popular among hungry, cash-strapped consumers, it's not so great for franchise owners, who say are already dealing with pretty thin profits. The deal, which is slated to return for a limited time starting in January 2018, is being met with rebellion: Over 400 Subway franchise owners across the country have signed a petition protesting the discount.

Subway subway meatball sub

"The national promotional focus over the past five years … has decimated [us] and left many franchisees unprofitable and even insolvent,” petitioners led by Virginia-based franchisee Mitesh Raval complained in the Dec. 6 letter sent to Subway corporate, reports the New York Post.

But if the temporary deal brings back customers and increases sales, maybe it's a loss franchises should be willing to take? A Subway representative was not immediately available for comment after numerous attempts were made by TODAY Food.

So if you are looking for a discounted footlong sandwich, you may want to call ahead first to your local Subway and make sure your location is one of the shops participating in the revamped deal.