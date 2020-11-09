TODAY All Day is cooking up something special for the biggest food holiday of the year! On Wednesday, Nov. 25, TODAY's new streaming channel will be hosting a Thanksgiving helpline with your favorite celebrities who love to cook and chefs from all across the country.

Not sure about how to make the perfect pie lattice? Need a last-minute side dish everyone can enjoy? Worried about burning that bird? We want to hear from you!

Enter your Thanksgiving-related questions, dinner dilemmas or share a story about a kitchen disaster you'd like to avoid this year for a chance to be featured on TODAY All Day.

Tune into TODAY All Day at 9 a.m. EST for the best Turkey Day tips and more!