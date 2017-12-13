Food

From stuffed spuds to baked brie, try these savory treats at your next holiday bash

TODAY

Sure, you can have a prosciutto spread at your next holiday gathering. Or maybe a plate of meatballs. Nothing wrong with either.

But chef and TV personality Damaris Phillips stopped by Megyn Kelly TODAY to give party apps a delicious new twist.

Not only are these going to be hits, but they're also insanely easy to make.

Baked Brie
This cheese is decadence, personified. And is ready in minutes.

Olives in a Blanket
Instead of pigs in a blanket, try this more sophisticated alternative.

Spinach and Feta Tarts
This handy appetizer also gets folks to eat their veggies.

Loaded Potato Cups
Chives give this dish an unexpected flavor.

