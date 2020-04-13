Students can score a free Whopper from Burger King if they pass this test

Millions of kids are now learning from home, so Burger King is trying to make students' days a bit more interesting with a new promotion.

Starting Monday, the fast-food chain will be offering free Whoppers to students — but first, they'll have to solve a question to unlock a free promo code.

Every day, Burger King will release a new question on its Facebook and Instagram accounts. The challenges will cover various school subjects, including math, biology, chemistry and literature.

day 1 of student offers: MATH.



enter the answer on the BK app as a promo code for a $0 Whopper with any purchase pic.twitter.com/cBElhzaxlG — Burger King (@BurgerKing) April 13, 2020

The first problems were posted Monday on Burger King's Facebook page and included three different options for people to find the right answer: There was an algebra problem, a biology clue and a literature quote with a missing word.

"intelligence is . impress us by figuring these out and score yourself a $0 Whopper with any purchase," the fast-food giant wrote.

The promotion will run every day until April 20. After students solve the problem, they must enter their answer in Burger King's app to see if they're correct. They'll then be able to pick up a free Whopper, as long as they make one additional purchase. Students are also limited to getting one free Whopper per day, according to the king's rules.

The fast-food chain said it's running the promotion as a way to reward students who are still "continuing to study hard through the worldwide pandemic."

An estimated nine out of 10 students are out of school worldwide due to the COVID-19 health crisis, according to UNESCO.

Last month, Burger King offered free kid's meals to families who made a purchase through the Burger King app. That promotion ran from March 23 and ended April 6.

But it looks like the chain's latest promotion was really inspired by one deli in New York City which allows people to nab free snacks if they can solve a math problem.