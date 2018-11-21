Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Aly Walansky

Cereal that snaps, crackles and pops is nothing new, but a new flavor of the ever-popular Rice Krispies certainly is. In fact, the brand hasn't debuted a new flavor in 10 years. In 2019, however, fans of fruity cereals will be in luck.

The latest upgrade on a classic breakfast is Strawberry Krispies which, according to Kellogg’s, will be joining the original, Cocoa and Frosted varieties on store shelves next year.

According to a rep from Kellogg's, the new cereal “delivers on one of fans’ top flavor preferences with a simple, naturally-inspired strawberry flavor that perfectly complements the iconic cereal that snaps, crackles and pops.”

On Twitter, people are already going gaga over the flavor combination — and the millennial pink hue.

Of course, this flavor isn't as wild as the recently announced Sour Patch Kids cereal (sour milk, anyone?), but it definitely seems as if fruit-flavored cereals are making a comeback. Trix even recently brought back its fruit shapes from the 1990s.

Kellogg’s new Strawberry Krispies will be available nationwide in January 2019, with boxes retailing for about $4.

But is the cereal entirely new? Not exactly, because it turns out that a version of this cereal existed way back in 1983. Of course, back then it wasn't as brightly colored and it was only on store shelves for a limited time. A representative for Kellogg's told TODAY Food that the strawberry cereal that's being released in 2019 has a completely different recipe than its old predecessor.

In addition to the new Rice Krispies, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes cereal will also be getting a sweet makeover in two new flavors: Banana Creme (we told you fruit was in!) and Honey Nut.