Sweet story of 10-year-old gochujang prompts people to share family food memories

For many families, food serves as a bridge between generations: Recipes can be passed from parent to child or be immortalized in family cookbooks.

For food writer Eric Kim's family, it's a "time capsule." In a short Twitter thread, he explained that his mother had saved a batch of gochujang, a fermented red chile paste popular in Korean cooking, that his grandmother had made before died ten years ago.

"(My mom has) kept it in the basement freezer all these years and wanted to surprise my dad with it one day," Kim wrote on Friday. "So one day, a few weeks ago, my mom brought it out for dinner."

This is a batch of gochujang my grandmother made before she passed away 10 yrs ago. My mom calls it a time capsule. She’s kept it in the basement freezer all these years and wanted to surprise my dad with it one day. So one day, a few weeks ago, my mom brought it out for dinner. pic.twitter.com/7Vukdwnw8a — Eric Kim (@ericjoonho) December 11, 2020

Kim wrote that he and his mother watched "carefully" as his dad tasted it, adding in another post that his grandmother's recipe was "less sweet than store-bought" versions and tastes good with barley rice or roast chicken.

"It didn't make him cry or anything sappy like that, but it did make us talk about his mother (my grandmother) the whole dinner," he said. "What she was like, how they seemed to always have a small dish of gochujang with meals growing up. Most of all, he noted what a strange sensation it is to taste something he thought he would never have again."

The short thread quickly garnered responses from other social media users who had their own food-based family stories to share.

Food is memory. My father passed very suddenly on Good Friday a few years ago. He’d been prepping a big Easter Sunday dinner all week and we couldn’t bear to let it go to waste, so we got together that Sunday and ate a delicious meal and shared memories. It was wonderful. — Isabelle Boucher (@Izzbell) December 12, 2020

Actually we found a frozen gumbo that my grandmother had made, A few years after her death. We’d had a whole bunch of containers of it, and one must have slipped down to the bottom and got buried. It was an amazing surprise, and yea same. The whole dinner we talked about her. — Christine(like the ghost car🚘) Bruce (@brucethegirl) December 12, 2020

I still have a jar of homemade salsa my brother made from his garden the summer before he died three years ago. I plan to open it next week to celebrate his 30th birthday. I love that enjoying food and memories of loved ones are so closely intertwined. — Jena Nesbitt (@JenaNesbitt) December 12, 2020

I recall my ex-wife’s (Italy-born) late grandfather opening the last bottle of wine that his father had bottled, decades before. The symbolism of it was pretty overpowering to all the family gathered there that night. — Wes Miller (@getwired) December 12, 2020

Kim told TODAY Food that the overwhelmingly positive reaction had been a "real 'Dear Evan Hansen' moment" for his family, referencing a scene from the critically acclaimed 2016 musical that shows how the Internet can connect people.

"I felt very lucky to have gone viral for something so wholesome," Kim said. "The internet can be a scary place, but it can also be really beautiful. I loved reading everyone's responses."

Kim said that he was in the middle of writing a narrative cookbook about his family's recipes and found the Twitter thread to be a "nice extension" of the project, where he hopes to tell "more stories like my grandmother's."

He also added that the gochujang might actually be older than expected.

"My dad pointed out (it) might actually be closer to 15 years old," Kim said. "It's likely she made it and passed away a few years later. To top it all off, it was my grandmother's birthday this weekend. Happy birthday, Grandma."