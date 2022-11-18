IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Step up your tailgate with lasagna bites and sour cream and onion chicken tenders

The Grill Dads are here to take your game day to the next level.

Sour cream chicken tenders and lasagna bites: Get the recipes!

/ Source: TODAY
By Mark Anderson and Ryan Fey

On this installment of our TODAY Food Loves Football segment, Mark Anderson and Ryan Fey, aka The Grill Dads, are stopping by to share two of their favorite tailgating recipes for Sunday's matchup between the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs. They show us how to make fried lasagna bites stuffed with smoked meatballs and sour cream and onion chicken tenders with a chipotle dipping sauce.

Deep-Fried Lasagna Bites
Deep-Fried Lasagna Bites

Mark Anderson

This recipe is the perfect way to enjoy pasta at a tailgate. Because — let's face it — eating a full piece of lasagna with a plastic fork while standing up isn't pretty. These bite sized flavor packed bites have the full experience of mouthwatering lasagna with some added crunch.

Sour Cream and Onion Chicken Tenders with Chipotle Dip
Sour Cream and Onion Chicken Tenders with Chipotle Dip

Ryan Fey

Normally chicken tenders are just a bland, forgettable, edible spoon to consume sauce in a socially acceptable way. Not here! These are tender, juicy, crispy and full of flavor. And the tangy, spicy, and creamy sauce will beat any ranch dressing from a bottle.

