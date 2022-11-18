Step up your tailgate with lasagna bites and sour cream and onion chicken tenders

On this installment of our TODAY Food Loves Football segment, Mark Anderson and Ryan Fey, aka The Grill Dads, are stopping by to share two of their favorite tailgating recipes for Sunday's matchup between the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs. They show us how to make fried lasagna bites stuffed with smoked meatballs and sour cream and onion chicken tenders with a chipotle dipping sauce.

This recipe is the perfect way to enjoy pasta at a tailgate. Because — let's face it — eating a full piece of lasagna with a plastic fork while standing up isn't pretty. These bite sized flavor packed bites have the full experience of mouthwatering lasagna with some added crunch.

Normally chicken tenders are just a bland, forgettable, edible spoon to consume sauce in a socially acceptable way. Not here! These are tender, juicy, crispy and full of flavor. And the tangy, spicy, and creamy sauce will beat any ranch dressing from a bottle.

