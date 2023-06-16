IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Chef Stefano Secchi makes homemade pasta with his son for Father's Day

Show your dad lots of love with raviolini and gnocchetti made from scratch.

Father’s Day dinner ideas: Try these 2 Italian dishes

/ Source: TODAY
By Stefano Secchi

Chef Stefano Secchi of Rezdôra restaurant in New York City is stopping by the TODAY kitchen with his son and dad to share a few of his favorite family-friendly pasta recipes for Father's Day. He shows us how to make his son's favorite cheese-filled raviolini and his dad's favorite gnocchetti with tomato and sausage ragu.

Luca's Raviolini

Luca's Raviolini

Stefano Secchi

This is a classic filling from Emilia-Romagna without anything green and really the only thing my son will eat these days (helps that he usually makes them himself … lots of practice but finally getting it). We used to do a show on Instagram called "Lessons with Luca" and he ate everything back then; now, it's pasta like this, usually very plain.

Gnocchetti Sardi with Sausage and Pomodoro Ragu

Gnocchetti Sardi with Sausage and Pomodoro Ragu

Stefano Secchi

Traditional Sardinian pasta, gnochetti sardi with sausage and pomodoro, is something I grew up eating with my dad at his restaurant. Nothing better and such great memories. We used to finish it off with grilled quail and polenta, but that's for another Father's Day.

Stefano Secchi