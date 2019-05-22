Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 22, 2019, 12:46 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Tim Love

Chef, cookbook author and television show host Tim Love is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of his favorite meaty recipes remade for summer entertaining — just in time for Memorial Day! He shows us how to make grilled steak with cannellini beans and pesto, plus how to turn the leftovers into a steak sandwich topped with quick-pickled vegetables.

This recipe because it brings out the lighter side of steak. Pairing it with white beans, bright fresh pesto and charred spring onions lighten up the flavors of this meaty dish making it perfect for a warm-weather dinner.

I love to cook steak and use the leftovers to make other dishes. Day-old steak is generally better than the original steak itself. The seasonings have had more time to work their way into the meat and infuse their full flavor.

