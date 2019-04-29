Get the latest from TODAY

By Elizabeth Karmel

Chef and cookbook author Elizabeth Karmel is joining TODAY to share a few of her most impressive entertaining recipes. She shows us how to make bacon-wrapped beef tenderloin and chocolate-coconut cake with fluffy white frosting.

Bacon-Wrapped Beef Tenderloin
This recipe is great for a crowd! It's my personal dinner party go-to recipe. It always wows guests. The bacon crust adds an updated twist to beef tenderloin while the old-school sauce gives it a more refined taste.

Chocolate-Coconut Cake
I love this old-fashioned classic flavor combination of chocolate and coconut and fluffy white marshmallow frosting.

