Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 19, 2019, 4:06 PM GMT / Source: Today By Katya Trezza

Starbucks is brewing up some big changes to its Rewards program next month. Not only will it be easier for coffee loyalists to get freebies faster, the program will also offer more modest perks for occasional Starbucks visitors who enroll.

For the past 10 years, the chain has been running a program that lets guests earn points (known as “stars”) every time they grab a coffee or snack. According to Starbucks, over 16 million people are enrolled in the current program, which underwent significant changes three years ago. The chain also says its rewards members account for a substantial portion of its business — about 40 percent.

How Starbucks Rewards currently work:

Since 2016, Starbucks has been giving every rewards member two stars for every $1 spent at the chain. To become a green level member, coffee lovers must collect at least 1 point (up to 299), which grants perks like free in-store refills and birthday rewards. After 300 stars are collected during a calendar year, the member acquires gold status. Gold members can get a drink of any size, or a single pastry, for 125 stars. They can also earn double stars on certain days every month. The status also comes with a personalized membership card.

How the program will change in April:

On April 16, all Starbucks Rewards members will be able to start redeeming the stars they earn for free drink additions, beverages, food and even Starbucks merchandise. So you don't need to earn a certain level of stars in order to be able to enjoy the perks of membership.

After earning 25 stars, members will be able to score a free drink "customization" on any order, like an extra espresso shot, a different milk substitute, or even a dash of flavored syrup. At 50 stars and above, members will be able to get a free brewed coffee, hot tea, or bakery item. They can redeem 150 stars for a "handcrafted" drink (like a specialty macchiato), hot breakfast item, or a yogurt parfait. At 200 stars, members can cash in for a sandwich, a protein box, or even a salad, where available. At the highest tier (400 stars) members will be able to redeem points for Starbucks merchandise or at-home coffee products, like ground coffee or K-Cup pods.

Starbucks rewards redemption options Starbucks

The company will be removing the green and gold levels entirely, but that change isn't sitting right with people who have already achieved the higher tier status.

Starbucks is also changing the conditions of when stars expire. Currently, stars burn out if you don't use or redeem them within six months. With the new system, members who pay for their drinks and food using either a Starbucks Rewards Visa credit or prepaid card will not lose their stars after six months.

While Starbucks is making it easier for most coffee consumers to score perks, the tiered plan isn't as cheap as Burger King's recently announced $5 unlimited coffee deal, which was just launched this month.