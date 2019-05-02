Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 2, 2019, 4:51 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Julia Curley

On Wednesday, Starbucks issued a nationwide recall of its Bodum French Press coffee makers. The sleek device, which retailed for about $20, has been pulled from store shelves after at least nine consumers reported that they were injured when a piece of the device snapped off.

Starbucks and Bodum (a kitchenware company based in Copenhagen, Denmark) created at least 263,000 coffee presses that were distributed throughout the U.S. and Canada between November 2016 and January 2019.

The modern appliance requires no paper filters or plastic capsules. To make coffee in a press, users simply add coarsely ground beans and hot water to the glass carafe, wait a few minutes and then plunge the mixture using a rod, which extends out of the device’s lid through a small hole — that is, if the device is working properly.

Starbucks said that it has received nine reports of plunger knobs breaking while users were actively plunging their hot coffee, which resulted in either hand wounds or puncture injuries.

Every device is now being recalled, according to Starbucks, due to the potential laceration hazard.

“The safety of our customers and baristas is our top priority and something we take seriously,” a representative for the coffee company told TODAY Food. “Out of the abundance of caution, on May 1, we voluntarily recalled the Bodum Recycled Coffee Press sold in the U.S. and Canada due to a potential safety issue.”

Starbucks sold the recalled presses at its stores nationwide and online. Independent sellers on sites like Amazon, Walmart and eBay, sold the device, too.

The coffee presses are about 9 inches high and 4 inches in diameter. If you think your device may be affected, look for the SKU number 011063549 printed on a white label at the product's base. “Bodum” and “Made in Portugal” are also embossed on the bottom of presses' dark gray plastic base, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Starbucks is advising customers to stop using the recalled coffee press immediately and contact the chain directly at 888-843-0245 for instructions on how to return the product. Anyone who owns one of the affected devices is entitled to receive a full refund in the form of a store credit. More information about the recall is also available on Starbucks' website.

The chain reiterated that product returns will not be accepted in coffee shops.