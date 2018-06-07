That morning coffee run just got a bit more expensive — and many coffee lovers across social media are not pleased.
Starbucks has quietly raised its prices on drip coffee, so that cup of joe will be about 10 to 20 cents pricier, reports The Wall Street Journal. The price hike comes less than a year after the coffee chain raised the price on select beverages by up to 30 cents.
Now, a 12-ounce tall coffee will cost between $1.95 and $2.15, depending on your location.
The price jump only impacts regular brewed drip coffee, so prices will remain unchanged on all other iced, hot, blended and tea beverages in most stores.
This year, Starbucks has been facing increasing scrutiny over how it treats certain patrons and last month closed all locations for an afternoon of racial sensitivity training for employees (or partners). The chain also updated its policy to allow anyone to use store bathrooms or sit at tables in any of their locations with no purchase necessary.
A Starbucks spokeswoman told TODAY Food over email that the new cost of coffee has nothing to do with the day of store closings, and that the price increases are decided on “a product-by-product and market-by-market basis.” For example, the brand has seen a rise in operating expenses of about 9 percent so far this year and its cost of sales (including rent) rose 13 percent.
Since the prices on all non-drip Starbucks coffee drinks will remain the same for now, you can always splurge for a latte or fancy espresso drink. Or, if you're feeling creative, just make one at home.