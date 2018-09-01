Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

It may not smell like autumn yet — many of us are still sweating out the dog days of summer — but diehard fans of Pumpkin Spice Lattes (aka the PSL) are already catching a whiff of Starbucks’ signature fall beverage.

For first time ever, the coffee chain even created a closed group on Facebook for autumn lovers (but really just lovers of all things pumpkin spice). It's called the Leaf Rakers Society and it's buzzing with news of the drink's impending release.

“I'm just sitting here waiting for the PSL/PSF and Pumpkin Scone to arrive.... is it here yet?” one of the group members posted.

So, when is the wildly popular pumpkin-flavored drink going to be released to its adoring fans?

Starbucks is not giving away any real clues right now, but many are betting on Aug. 28 as the official release date after Business Insider was reportedly able to get hold of an internal company document with that date. Traditionally, the fan favorite rolls out around Labor Day, but has been released as early as Aug. 26, which happened back in 2014.

Last year, Starbucks started the PSL celebration on Sept. 1, with a four-day livestreaming event on Facebook.

Until the PSL comes back this year, Starbucks is helping thousands of its pumpkin spice-addicted fans in Leaf Rakers Society, which celebrates the very best things about fall, regardless of the actual season.

"This group serves as a forum where we constructively work together with Mother Nature to help Autumn arrive earlier in the calendar year," the group's description reads. "Maybe we get rid of August, or something?"

Lovers of all things orange are even sharing some of their biggest fall-themed woes.

“I’m a barista and it’s basically torture walking into work everyday knowing the PSL is so close yet so far,” one group member said.

The excitement is also building due to rumors that some Starbucks locations have already received the highly-coveted pumpkin spice syrup.

"We just got it," posted a user who shared a photo of the bottle in a thread on Reddit.

Several Starbucks locations in New York City told TODAY Food that they are expecting to receive their pumpkin spice supplies at the beginning of September.

Of course, you don't have to wait until the actual latte is released to enjoy that signature flavor.

The coffee chain is bringing even more pumpkin-spiced goodness to fans right now. Starbucks added two limited-edition products to its PSL-flavored collection: Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Cookie Straws and Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Flavored Ground Coffee K-Cup Pods are now available in grocery stores nationwide.