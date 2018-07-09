A major change is coming to your Starbucks coffee soon

share tweet pin email

Say goodbye to Starbucks' current plastic straws for sipping Frappuccinos. Today, the coffee chain announced that it will do away with plastic straws at its stores worldwide by 2020.

With its pledge, Starbucks became the largest food and beverage retailer to join in on a movement to stop using plastic straws and eliminate waste produced by the proliferation of single-use straws. About a billion Starbucks straws are used every year, according to the company.

We're removing plastic straws in our stores globally by 2020âreducing more than 1 billion plastic straws per year from our stores. — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) July 9, 2018

McDonald's announced last month that it would get rid of plastic straws in all of its stores by 2019, and in May, IKEA said it would remove plastic items like straws, plates and garbage and freezer bags, both for sale in stores and for use in its restaurants, also by 2020.

Why are plastic straws being banned? Eight million metric tons of plastic straws and other plastic items end up in the ocean every year and are having a devastating effect on ocean species, according to a press release by Starbucks.

It might take a bit of getting used to, but the chain has designed strawless lids, which it now offers at 8,000 of its stores in the U.S. and Canada for drinks like Starbucks Draft Nitro and Cold Foam. Additional stores, beginning in Seattle and Vancouver, will start to get the lids this autumn.

The strawless lid will eventually become the standard for all iced coffee, tea and espresso beverages. But for those who just can't do without a straw, stores will also offer straws made from alternative materials, such as paper or compostable plastic, which will be available by customer request.

So far, the move has been well-received by some people.

I was proud to get a ban on #plastic straws passed last month 4 all HouseOfficeBuildings. Pleased today to see #Starbucks decision to implement its own #PlasticBan phasing out #PlasticStraws in all stores worldwide 4sake of #marinelife& #environment.#PlasticFreeJuly @implicitweet pic.twitter.com/ejJ3F1Zf4x — Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) July 9, 2018

Starbucks will be rid of there plastic straws by 2020. Thank you Starbucks for caring about the environment — Athena (@agoddessthing) July 9, 2018

But some pointed out that the company still needs to work on eliminating plastic lids and cups.

On the Starbucks straw ban... I get that eliminating plastic straws is a start, but when single-use plastic straws only account for about 4% of plastic waste and you're still using plastic cups, it's more of a way to try and make yourself ~look good~ innit — Rhianna (@rhiannaoliviab) July 9, 2018 ts.js" charset="utf-8"> ts.js" charset="utf-8">

It's about time Starbucks saved the world by not serving plastic straws with their plastic cups and plastic lids — John Pittsburgh (@HereComesTrebil) July 9, 2018

MAD Magazine made this quip:

Environmentally conscious Starbucks has said they will no longer offer plastic straws. Also, by 2019 they plan to eliminate cups by pouring their coffee directly into the toilet. — MAD Magazine (@MADmagazine) July 9, 2018

It isn't just about the straw for Starbucks. The company is also working to develop a recyclable and compostable hot cup in partnership with Closed Loop Partners, through the NextGen Cup Consortium and Challenge.

Until the straw and lid changes become permanent, there's another great way to help cut down on waste — and it's a great deal for Starbucks customers. Simply bring in a resuable cup, like the amazing HydroFlask, for a sweet discount.