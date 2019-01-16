Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Julie Pennell

Warm one day, cold the next? If your body has succumbed to the dreaded change-in-weather head cold, you might want to listen up.

On Wednesday's show, TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager shared her go-to drink with Hoda that soothes her body when she has a cold.

"Don't you just feel like you're getting better?" Jenna said to Hoda after they sampled the beverage, known as the Medicine Ball.

"I do love that. That's tasty!" Hoda replied.

The colleague who recommended the drink to Jenna told her that country singers sip it to soothe their throats before performing.

The Medicine Ball used to be on Starbucks' "secret menu" as a customer-created beverage until it became so popular that the coffee chain added it to the permanent menu in 2017.

Here’s the recipe:

1 Venti cup filled with half hot water and half steamed lemonade

1 bag of Teavana Jade Citrus Mint Tea

1 bag of Teavana Peach Tranquility Tea

1 packet of honey

Pump of peppermint (optional)

According to Fortune, Starbucks COO Kevin Johnson said that it usually takes weeks or even months to add a new drink to the menu, but this one was fast-tracked because of the demand from customers. The store manager who alerted corporate to this trend reported that his baristas were making more than 20 of these drinks a day.

A spokesperson for the company told TODAY Food that the company began seeing orders come in for this beverage in October 2016.

The popularity seems to come mostly from Instagram, where you’ll find many posts about the drink, sometimes with different variations of ingredients and names.

“I thought the Starbucks ‘sick tea’ or ‘coldbuster’ was gonna taste weird but it's actually pretty good,” wrote Instagram user justbusydreaming in her post about the drink. “I've had a crazy fever for a couple of days with migraines, body aches, a runny nose... but this really cleared up my sinuses and made me feel a lot better.”

Another user, heyjanegrubb, claimed it’s a “Miracle cold cure every time.”

The drink is official which means it now has a standard recipe card and ring code at Starbucks locations. A tall 12-ounce beverage goes for about $3.54 — which is totally worth it if it actually helps feel better as you kick that mid-season head cold.

A version of this story was originally published in 2017.