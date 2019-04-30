Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

April 30, 2019, 5:10 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Erica Chayes Wida

Starbucks' latest lineup of drool-worthy drinks is rolling out just as the weather is getting warmer. And, like the many flashy drinks of seasons past, the chain's brightest beverage is ready for its Instagram closeup.

The coffee chain has come a long way since its first Pink Drink dropped in April 2017. That drink was a pale peony hue, a little frothy and filled with chunks of red strawberries.

This year, the once-softly hued seasonal beverage has evolved into a nearly neon shade of fuchsia with coconut milk swirling around scoops of frozen passionfruit. This next-level Pink Drink is called the Dragon Drink.

Starbucks released its new Dragon Drink Tuesday on its permanent menu. Starbucks

On Tuesday, Starbucks announced that this new seasonal menu item (which combines the chain's tropical Mango Dragonfruit Refresher with coconut milk) is now on the permanent menu nationwide.

Following the backlash surrounding Ariana Grande's Cloud Macchiato not being a vegan beverage, Starbucks confirmed that this drink does not contain any dairy or animal byproducts. However, a Starbucks spokesperson told TODAY Food that the Dragon Drink is not "certified vegan," since it is created in the "same environment" as other beverages and foods that contain eggs and dairy.

Want s'more ordering options?

The chain is also bringing back three popular drinks from previous years. First up, there's the S'mores Frappuccino, a blend of coffee, milk and ice, sandwiched between marshmallow whipped cream and milk chocolate sauce that debuted in 2015.

Skip out on the campfire building and sip on a S'mores Frappuccino instead. Starbucks

From Wednesday to Friday, s'mores super fans will have a chance to win 10 grand prize packages of s'mores-themed accessories and a $500 Starbucks gift card.

All they need to do is tag a photo on social media with the hashtag #SmoresLifeContest.

The Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino (which is a mocha Frappuccino layered and topped with whipped cream and crumbled cookies) and the Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino (a mix of caramel, coffee, milk and ice with layers of dark caramel, whipped cream and crunchy caramel candy) have also been added to the menu for folks with a serious sweet tooth.

In the food department, Frosted Doughnut Cake Pops have returned for a limited time, along with a savory snack making its debut: The Baja Black Bean Veggie Wrap. The vegetarian lunch option is a tortilla filled with black beans, mixed veggies and salsa slaw. It comes with extra fruit as a side and more veggies.

This limited-time wrap is packed with veggies and picnic-approved. Starbucks

And last, but certainly not least, Starbucks has added a "crispy" grilled cheese sandwich to its permanent menu. It features three cheeses melted onto buttered sourdough bread.