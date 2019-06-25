Between the wildly popular Unicorn Frappuccino and the Instagram-friendly Pink Drink, Starbucks is no stranger to incorporating all colors of the rainbow into its drinks. And the coffee giant’s new summer selections are no exception.

On Tuesday, the chain announced its latest warm weather arrivals. This season, Starbucks is all about fruit-infused teas.

All the ahhh you need in three new ways.

💛 Iced Peach Green Tea Lemonade

🧡 Iced Guava White Tea Lemonade

💙 Iced Blueberry Black Tea Lemonade pic.twitter.com/Wkct0mGN4w — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) June 25, 2019

Peach Green Tea Lemonade, Guava White Tea Lemonade and Blueberry Black Tea Lemonade are all joining the chain's menu this summer. Each drink and is made with a combination of Starbucks' flavored fruit juice blend, combined with lemonade, then sweetened with liquid cane sugar. Everything is hand-shaken with ice.

Each beverage is between 120 to 130 calories, but all of the new drinks can be lightened up by omitting the cane sugar or the lemonade.

Customers can also mix and match any combo of the fruity teas to create a uniquely refreshing drink.

In addition to the new tea drinks, Starbucks is also offering an update to the beverage Ariana Grande promoted this year: the Cloud Macchiato. The new Iced Cocoa Cloud Macchiato features whipped “cloud” cold foam, which sits atop a mixture of toffee nut syrup, espresso and caramel. The drink also comes with a mocha drizzle and is also available hot.

Unlike the tea drinks (but just like its predecessor), the Cocoa Cloud Macchiato is not vegan since it's made with egg whites.

As an added incentive to give the new drinks a try, Starbucks is offering a happy hour special this week. On Thursday, June 27, customers who buy a grande size or larger of any iced beverage will get a second one for free after 3 p.m.