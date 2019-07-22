If the line at your local Starbucks is getting a little too long in the morning (and the price of that extra-special latte is putting a dent in your wallet), this new product may be a total game-changer.

Starting this August, Starbucks announced that three new creamers — Caramel Creamer, White Chocolate Creamer and Cinnamon Dolce Creamer — will be available in dairy aisles at grocery stores nationwide. They'll also be available at Target and Walmart, plus online at Amazon. According to Starbucks, the creamers were inspired by three of the chain's best-selling coffee drinks.

Starbucks launches first-ever line of creamers in three fan-favorite flavors. Starbucks

Starbucks Creamers are the first of their kind to be sold by the global coffee chain and were developed shortly after Starbucks partnered with Nestlé, the creator of Coffee mate, last summer.

Though many dupes for the chain's drinks exist online, these creamers were created to mimic the exact flavor of the beverages they are named after.

Caramel Creamer borrows notes from Starbucks' caramel macchiato with "layers of sweet, buttery caramel and hints of vanilla." Coffee lovers will find similarities between the White Chocolate Creamer and the beloved, wintry favorite: the white chocolate mocha.

And the Cinnamon Dolce Creamer is named after, you guessed it, the chain's latte of the exact same name. Both the creamer and the original drink are "crafted with the rich flavors of cinnamon streusel," just in time for those crisp fall mornings when a pumpkin spice latte won't hit that sweet spot.

Though Starbucks has yet to release the official price of its new creamers, most similar products already on the market cost between $4-$5. Since one grande caramel macchiato at Starbucks costs about $4.50, coffee lovers will easily be able to make dozens of their favorite Starbucks creations at home for a fraction of the cost.