In case you've already tired of the Pumpkin Spice Latte (you know, because you've been drinking it since before Labor Day), Starbucks has decided that this week — which saw the first day of fall — was the perfect time to tease its new holiday products.

Snag this snazzy water bottle for a loved one this holiday season. Zack Seckler / Starbucks

On Wednesday, which marked the three-month countdown until Christmas, the coffee chain unveiled a lineup of tumblers that are all gilded and glittery. All of the items, which will be sold in store locations nationwide, cost less than $25.

Here are some of the holiday gifts you can snag at Starbucks: a 24-ounce Mirror Glitter Gold Cold Cup or a pink, double-walled cold cup (both $18.95); a 12-ounce Green Confetti Tumbler for $19.95 or a 24-ounce Glitter Gradient Pink Cold Cup for $22.95.

For folks who want to brew their own cup of joe at home, Starbucks is bringing back its signature Christmas blend, which was first introduced in 1984. It's available as whole beans, ground or decaf, and costs $14.95 per bag.

This iconically Christmas blend will be available for purchase at Starbucks in the near future. Starbucks

OK, we might be warming up to this. And we're not the only ones because plenty of die-hard Starbucks fans are already gearing up for the holiday season.

Whennnnnnn does @Starbucks start with the Christmas cups....cause I’m ready 🤣 — Jessie Eilenstine (@MsEYourAP) September 25, 2019

Some tweeters have reported hearing Mariah Carey's Christmas songs already being played in cafes.

Just heard all I want for Christmas is you at a Starbucks, it’s that time of year y’all 😁 — scandal (@eskandalowithak) September 24, 2019

Correction, it is actually not "that time of year."

For those who are super excited about being able to snap up a ton of wintry merch in early fall, hold your horses. This is, after all, only a preview, which means everything from the iridescent cups to holiday-themed gift cards aren't on shelves just yet. A Starbucks spokesperson remained elusive about the items' official release date and would only reveal that they will be "coming soon."