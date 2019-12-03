Starbucks' newest holiday beverage is ... iced?!

The holiday season is all about chilly mornings made easier with steaming beverages to hold as we brave our morning commute. But the latest seasonal beverage isn't steaming at all. In fact, it's rather ... cold?

Beginning today, there’s a new holiday beverage being added to the Starbucks holiday lineup. But unlike classics like the Peppermint Mocha and Chestnut Praline Latte, which are served hot, the new Irish Cream Cold Brew is iced!

Perhaps it’s "Frozen 2" excitement, or maybe people just want to chill out this season, but this Baileys-inspired beverage has a base of Starbucks' signature cold brew and whipped vanilla cold foam that's infused with its new Irish Cream syrup and dash of cocoa powder. In Canada, there is an Irish Cream Americano available, which will be a hot version using the Irish Cream syrup.

This is actually not the first time that Starbucks has added an iced beverage to their holiday season lineup. Two years ago, the Christmas Tree Frappuccino was added during the holiday season, and last year saw the Cold Foam Cascara Cold Brew and the Salted Cream Cold Brew. It makes sense, as people's tastes turn toward lighter options, Cold Brews are getting more and more space on the menu, replacing heavier, more sugar-laden blended drinks. This new drink comes in at around 200 calories (compared with 450 calories for an Eggnog Latte), so for those seeking holiday spirit in a cup, this could be a lighter choice than other options.

The Irish Cream Cold Brew may the latest holiday beverage offering, but all Starbucks drinks are customizable. So, you might consider adding a pump of the Irish Cream syrup to other holiday beverage ... perhaps an Irish Cream Mocha? Or Latte?

The possibilities are truly endless for the creative (or the thirsty!).