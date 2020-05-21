Starbucks is welcoming the warmer weather by bringing back one of its most popular seasonal drinks: the S’mores Frappuccino.

To mimic the flavors of the traditional campfire treat, Starbucks' beverage is filled with layers of milk chocolate sauce, marshmallow-infused whipped cream and graham cracker crumbles. The creamy blend of coffee, milk and ice originally hit the Starbucks menu in 2015 and was briefly re-released in 2019 before disappearing back into the beverage vault.

The coffee chain is also releasing a totally new colorful creation for warmer weather. The Iced Guava Passionfruit Drink is a hand-shaken blend of passion fruit and pineapple juices, ginger and coconut milk. The fruity treat joins a few other new menu items, including a protein box with grilled chicken and hummus, as well as a Unicorn Cake Pop.

Over the years, Starbucks' seasonal flavored drinks have gained a cult-like following. Last summer, Starbucks released a vibrant Tie-Dye Frappuccino, but its most successful multi-hued creation was arguably the color-changing Unicorn Frappuccino. The chain has also released aghoulish green Zombie Frappuccino for Halloween and a Christmas Tree Frappuccino for the holidays.

Starbucks summery beverage releases comes as the chain announced is has reopened over 85% of its U.S. stores after switching to a drive-thru and delivery model in March in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The chain expects that more than 90% of stores will be open by early June.

On April 29, the company outlined new operating protocols for stores and revealed several changes, like converting entryways into pickup windows, customers can expect to find. Baristas will now wear face masks at all times and will also take part in temperature checks before each shift.

Additionally, the number of customers allowed in any cafe at one will be limited and floor markers will encourage social distancing.

"We have adapted these protocols for the U.S. and our goal is to exceed the standards outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for a safe experience, including heightened emphasis on cleaning and sanitizing protocols in our stores," the company said in a press release. "Customers will be able to find a store, check store hours, order ahead, and use contactless payment with the Starbucks App."

Earlier this spring, the chain has also stopped permitting customers to use reusable mugs and cups provided. A rep for the chain said this policy is still in effect for the foreseeable future.