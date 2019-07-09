Remember how exciting it was to tie-dye T-shirts, socks, shorts and (if your parents would let you) even your shoes in the summer?

Starbucks is bringing back that nostalgic feeling with a new drink that's bound to turn your tongue yellow, blue and red.

The Tie-Dye Frappuccino, much like the colorful Crystal Ball and Unicorn beverages that have been mixed up in previous years, will be a limited-edition release at the coffee chain. Several baristas from Starbucks stores across the country confirmed to TODAY Food that they will officially start serving them on Wednesday, July 10.

But, as is the case with other many of the chain's other specialty drinks, glimpses of this new creation are already out in the wild.

One New York City-based Starbucks barista (who did not want to be identified) told TODAY they had been practicing how to whip up the slightly complicated concoction and said it tasted like "Banana Laffy Taffy.” Another simply said it tasted “sour” and took forever to make.

Though a rep for Starbucks would not confirm to TODAY exactly what's in the drink, according to Foodbeast, the beverage will be a fruity concoction with a "crème base, [a] vanilla whipped cream top with stripes of red, blue and yellow powder to give it a tie-dye look.”

Though it pretty much goes without saying, the drink is totally ready for its Instagram closeup, too.

A representative for a Starbucks location in Maudlin, South Carolina, confirmed that the store was indeed stocking up on all the ingredients used in the tie-dye beverage set to debut Wednesday. They added that the drink will only be available for a short time.

A barista at a location in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, said that the amount of tie-dye drink-making product their store was given was very limited and, given how popular the seasonal drinks are, would likely only last a day or two.

For those not able to get their hands on these colorful drinks, Starbucks is whipping up some delightful new concoctions overseas. In the U.K., they are adding Strawberry Donut and Cookies & Cream Frappuccinos to their menus. Yum!

While the Strawberry Donut frapp will be pretty hard to recreate stateside since it comes with custom-made pastry crumbles on top, the Cookies & Cream option is pretty to concoct from the chain's well-known secret menu.

Simply make your own version of the Cookies & Cream Frappuccino by ordering a Double Chocolate Chip Frappuccino with white mocha sauce. Then top that off with chocolate or regular whipped cream.

Sit back, relax and enjoy the sugar rush.