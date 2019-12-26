Starbucks is giving away free drinks for 5 days: How to get your favorite beverage

Starbucks may not have released a totally over-the-top holiday drink this year but the coffee chain has something special in the works for fans at the end of December.

Starting Dec. 27, the PSL purveyor is planning 1,000 pop-up parties across the country to close out the holiday season. The mini parties (which include free beverages!) will be taking place at over 200 Starbucks stores between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. local time.

All you need to do is show up.

These pop-up parties are about more than red cups and holiday music.

Customers who visit a participating store during the designated time will be able to order one free tall espresso beverage of their choice, hot or iced. The chains classics like Peppermint Mochas, Toasted White Chocolate Mochas, Chestnut Praline Lattes and more will all be available.

But is there a catch? The pop-up party locations will change daily, so you'll have to visit Starbucks' special site, StarbucksPopUp.com, each day to view the next day's list of locations.

Free mochas and macchiatos sound like a great way to extend the holiday cheer for a few more days!