Starbucks is giving away free coffee to first responders for the whole month

Starbucks is giving thanks to first responders and health care workers on the front lines of the fight against the spread of COVID-19 with a free cup of coffee.

As cases continue to rise across much of the country, Starbucks is offering a free tall brewed coffee (hot or iced) to front-line workers at participating U.S. Starbucks stores now through December 31.

This offer is “to show appreciation for those keeping our communities safe during COVID-19,” a Starbucks representative said, and is good all month long. So those doctors and nurses in need of a caffeine boost may want to visit their local Starbucks every morning (or afternoon!) this month.

Those eligible for the free tall coffee offer include front-line health care providers and first responders, such as doctors, nurses, public health workers, pharmacists, dispatchers, firefighters, paramedics, police officers, dentists and dental hygienists, mental health workers, hospital staff and active-duty military. No official ID is necessary.

Throughout the pandemic, brands have shown thanks for essential workers and first responders in big ways, from McDonald’s giving out free meals to healthcare workers to Krispy Kreme offering free doughnuts to mail and package carriers.