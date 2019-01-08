Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Aly Walansky

Cookie butter fans, Starbucks has finally answered your prayers.

The coffee chain's latest seasonal drink, the Cinnamon Shortbread Latte (or the CSL as PSL fans may soon start calling it) takes the classic combination of espresso and steamed milk, and pairs it with warm winter flavors like rich brown butter, vanilla and, of course, cinnamon. The drink is topped off with an additional dusting of powdered cinnamon and nutmeg.

Cinnamon Shortbread Latte Starbucks

As with most beverages at Starbucks, the Cinnamon Shortbread Latte can be ordered hot, iced, or blended into an icy Frappuccino.

Starbucks has been making a big effort to appeal to consumers abstaining from dairy products over the the last few years by rolling out options with both almond milk and coconut milk — but the syrup used in this new latte isn't vegan.

To achieve that true shortbread-like flavor, the chain's cookie syrup has both cream and butter. Yup, that's right, there's real butter blended into this beverage. However, it's definitely not the same as drinking a cup of the beloved bulletproof butter coffee. The butter in Starbucks' latte is just there to enhance the richness of the drink.

Cookie butter is definitely still having a moment, marked by the increasing cult status of speculoos cookies, so it's not surprising that Starbucks would try to recreate that decadent experience in a drinkable form. But is it a hit? So far, people on social media seem to think so:

The Cinnamon Shortbread Latte is available at Starbucks locations nationwide beginning Jan. 8, and will stay in stores while supplies last.