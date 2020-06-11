Starbucks to close over 400 locations in next 18 months

As social distancing continues amid the coronavirus pandemic, coffee giant Starbucks says its bottom line is hurting — and it's changing the way it does business.

Starbucks confirmed Wednesday that the company plans to transition many of its stores to pickup-only locations in major cities and add curbside pickup, as well as drive-thru and walk-up windows in suburban areas. Some high volume stores will also be renovated to have a separate counter for mobile orders to make pickup easier.

The company plans to shutter as many as 400 company-owned cafes over the next 18 months as part of its plan to accelerate changes to U.S. stores, CNBC reports. Before the pandemic, Starbucks reported 80% of its orders were already on-the-go and as more customers ordered through Starbucks’ app, the company had planned to modify its cafes over the next three to five years, but the pandemic moved up that timeline.

A pick up window for Starbucks. Lara Swimmer / Courtesy of Starbucks

“Starbucks stores have always been known as the ’third place,’ a welcoming place outside of our home and work where we connect over a cup of coffee,” Kevin Johnson, the Starbucks CEO said in a statement. “As we navigate through the COVID-19 crisis, we are accelerating our store transformation plans to address the realities of the current situation, while still providing a safe, familiar and convenient experience for our customers.”

A statement from Starbucks points out the shift to higher levels of mobile ordering, contactless pickup and fewer people inside actual stores “naturally allows for greater physical distancing.”

A pickup location for Starbucks. Courtesy of Starbucks

Though some locations mostly in the New York City area remain closed, about 95% percent of United States locations have reopened. Meanwhile, in China, about 90% of cafes are back to pre-pandemic operating hours and 70% have full seating available.

CNBC reports Starbucks is predicting the company lost as much as $3.2 billion in revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company currently has more than 32,000 stores around the globe.