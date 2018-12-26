Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

New Year's Eve's hottest accessory? A cup of coffee.

It may not be brewed from glitter espresso beans nor does it have spoonfuls of edible glitter, but Starbucks' Black and White Mocha flavor line is as classy as it gets. Think Audrey Hepburn in "Breakfast at Tiffany's" or the Duchess of Sussex in a black sequin gown.

Starbucks' Black and White Mocha flavor line is designed with New Year's Eve style. Starbucks

Starbucks announced the flavor, which first debuted in December 2016, returned Wednesday and will only be in stores through the first week of January while supplies last. According to the international cafe, the drink is "all dressed up for the new year."

Starbucks' Black and White Hot Cocoa is all the flavor without the espresso. Starbucks

The Black and White Mocha is crafted from Starbucks espresso with white and dark chocolate flavors, topped with whipped cream and decorated with a straight line of chocolate "sequins" meant to resemble a "black tie."

The flavor also comes in the form of hot cocoa (it's called Black and White Hot Cocoa), made similarly but without the espresso: a Black and White Mocha Frappuccino is blended with dark and white chocolate mocha sauce, roast coffee, milk and ice.

The Black and White Mocha Frappuccino is icy and glimmers with chocolate sequins. Starbucks

Lucky for Canadians with a hankering for classy coffee, the drink trio is available in stores throughout the U.S. and its northern neighbor.