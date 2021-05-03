Is this the most obnoxious Starbucks order of all time?

In line for your morning coffee, have you ever gotten stuck behind someone who's reading off the world's longest order? We feel your pain, and Starbucks baristas apparently do, too — but even worse, because they're the ones who actually have to make the drink.

Over the weekend, a Starbucks employee shared a photo of an extremely complicated order they said they received from a customer, and you have to see it to believe it.

The customer placed a mobile order on Saturday night for a Venti Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino and had a whopping total of 13 special requests to get their drink just right. The frustrated barista, who goes by @ProjectJosiee on Twitter shared the photo later that night, adding a caption that read: "On todays episode of why i wanna quit my job."

On todays episode of why i wanna quit my job. pic.twitter.com/vKAtRKNRwe — Josie (@ProjectJosiee) May 2, 2021

So, what kind of special requests did the picky customer, named Edward, have? (His name is currently trending on Twitter, by the way.) For starters, they wanted extra caramel drizzle, whipped cream, caramel crunch and ice. They also asked for heavy cream and a mix of Honey Blend and Frappuccino Roast coffees.

The very particular customer was pretty specific with their requests and wanted exactly seven additional Frappuccino Chips and five bananas. To be honest, the lengthy order printout looked more like a CVS receipt than a coffee order, so we can't blame the barista for feeling frustrated.

The post seemed to resonate with other Twitter users and quickly went viral, amassing over 275,000 likes and over 42,000 retweets in just a few days. Several other Starbucks employees took to the comments section to share photos of lengthy orders they've had to prepare.

this order comes in every other week pic.twitter.com/PAdcIFotyv — Bianca (@binxsicle) May 3, 2021

One barista commiserated with the excessive number of special requests and posted a photo of this order that was over 30 lines long.

i raise you this pic.twitter.com/07mhU0IyED — bucky barnes stan account (@victoriasarberr) May 3, 2021

Another Starbucks employee said that a customer once asked for 27 pumps of vanilla and watched like a hawk to make sure it was prepared properly.

One time someone asked me for 27 pumps of vanilla. She watched me count every single one. 🥴🥴🥴🥴 — Katie Camlin (@katie_cammm) May 3, 2021

Comedian Ashley Nicole Black weighed in, commenting, "I knew it had to be an app order. No one would order that out loud making eye contact."

I knew it had to be an app order. No one would order that out loud making eye contact — Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) May 3, 2021

But another Twitter user replied, saying that some customers aren't ashamed to make these types of long orders in person.

you’d be surprised . a lady ordered this in person with a completely straight face 😐 pic.twitter.com/2OuTuN3Hti — baby velociraptor (@tunafishpro) May 3, 2021

Some Twitter users suggested that customers who make too many special requests should have to pay an extra tip for the barista.

Orders with more than 8 changes should automatically charge a tip for the baristas. Like what they do when you go to a restaurant with a large group of people. — Mike Johnson (Weather Mike) (@weathermike24) May 3, 2021

Still, not everyone was all that concerned about the order, including one Twitter user who left the following comment: "People who don't enjoy making customized coffee drinks shouldn't work where people come to buy customized coffee. If I agree to pay a ridiculous price, I get to ask for ridiculous coffee."

People who don't enjoy making customized coffee drinks shouldn't work where people come to buy customized coffee.

If I agree to pay a ridiculous price, I get to ask for ridiculous coffee. — #smarter (@smarter37571226) May 3, 2021

One commenter suggested that Starbucks, who recently unveiled a new service that makes the store's menu more accessible to vision-impaired customers, should limit the number of modifications a customer makes to their order.

Please im begging Starbucks to just simply let their workers say no to over complicated orders 😭😭😭 — Wagon Patrol 🦫 (@yaBaldHeadedMom) May 3, 2021

So, does the coffee chain have any plans to discourage visitors from making too many special requests for their drinks? TODAY Food reached out to the company and got some good news for very particular coffee-drinking customers, but perhaps bad news for baristas:

"Customizing beverages at Starbucks and our baristas’ expertise in helping customers find their perfect beverage has and always will be the heart of the Starbucks Experience. There are many ways for customers to modify their favorite beverage at Starbucks and a majority of customizations are reasonable requests from customers," a Starbucks spokesperson said.