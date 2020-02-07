Starbucks ad featuring a transgender teen is making people cry

A new commercial from Starbucks is bringing awareness to the everyday difficulties transgender youth face as they fight for acceptance while transitioning.

Though the ad premiered in the U.K. earlier this month, its touching tone and message are receiving praise from thousands of people around the world.

In the ad, a trans teen named James is seen going about his day only to be consistently referred to as "Jemma," his former name (also known as a deadname) throughout the day. It happens at the doctor’s office, it happens while he's on the phone and he's called Jemma at school. Even his own family refuses to use his new name.

Finally, at the end of the commercial, the teen boy goes to Starbucks where he is asked for his name by a barista.

“It’s James,” the teen responds. The employee then writes the correct name on the cup and James, for the first time in the 90-second spot, smiles.

According to Mermaids, a U.K.-based organized that supports transgender youth, for many people transitioning, a painful aspect of the journey is that their identities do not match their assigned names, which can lead to feelings of isolation and depression.

"At Starbucks, writing your name on a cup and calling it out is a symbol of our warm welcome," reads the caption on the ad's YouTube video. It was posted Feb. 2 and has already garnered nearly 450,000 views.

"It’s a small gesture, but it's symbolic of what we believe in."

At Starbucks, writing your name on a cup and calling it out is a symbol of our warm welcome. Starbucks welcomes you, whoever you are. #whatsyourname Find out more at https://t.co/6BrvpLfKZb pic.twitter.com/w1ge3ZKu0C — Starbucks UK (@StarbucksUK) February 2, 2020

A representative for the chain confirmed to TODAY that the ad is currently only airing on TV in the U.K., but it can be viewed anywhere online, where it has been receiving a lot of praise.

As part of a larger partnership between Starbucks and Mermaids, the chain is also selling limited-edition mermaid cookies (or biscuits, if you're using the British word) to raise up to 100,000 pounds ($130,000) for the group.

On social media, the response to the campaign has been overwhelmingly positive, with many from the trans community and allies acknowledging how meaningful it is to be addressed correctly.

I changed my name in 2018 and it's still nice to see it on my cup pic.twitter.com/Bhwhl74X68 — Josie ⨂ Kendamu (@JosieKendamu) February 3, 2020

This is lovely. Thank you for supporting trans kids. — Amanda Jetté Knox (@MavenOfMayhem) February 3, 2020

This ad gets me right in the feels! 😭❤️🏳️‍🌈 As the mom of a transgender man, I know that first time being called by a name that reaffirms your gender can really turn your whole world around, in a good way! #TransIsBeautiful https://t.co/P9hmpS8DDi — Trudy Joslin (@techbabe76) February 6, 2020

I am in tears - I can't imagine what it's like to be transgender, to not feel 100% comfortable in your body, to have to accept being called a name that isn't the true you. Thank you @Starbucks for this wonderful commercial, and for supporting LGBTQ+ the world over! ❤️ https://t.co/j4KC9re480 — Jessica Mezo (@jessica_mezo) February 4, 2020

The ad is moving parents of transgender men and women to tears, as well.

Gorgeous ad! As the parent of a trans son, this put a real lump in my throat 👏🏻💕



Thank you @StarbucksUK for supporting such a wonderful charity as @Mermaids_Gender 🧜🏻 — Helen🧜🏻‍♀️🇪🇺⭐️ (@mimmymum) February 2, 2020

“We were moved to discover that individuals find our stores a safe space to try out their new names when transitioning," Starbucks said when it first released the commercial. "Starbucks’ #whatsyourname campaign celebrates this signature act and the significance it can have for some transgender and gender diverse people as they use their new name in public.”